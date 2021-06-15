4-acre, $5.8 million park along Las Vegas Wash to break ground next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 4-acre park along the Las Vegas Wash between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue will include a lighted horse arena.

Construction of the $5.8 million park is expected to take nine months.

The City of Las Vegas announced a ground-breaking ceremony for the park at 4755 E. Harris Ave. on Wednesday, June 23, at 9 a.m. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will be at the ceremony.

Design plans include a playground, a lighted soccer field, a shade structure, restrooms and access to the Las Vegas Wash trailhead.

It’s the second new park in the area after East Las Vegas Family Park opened on Washington Avenue.

“The city is excited to bring this new park and its amenities to the neighborhood for all to enjoy,” Goodman said. “The equestrian theme will undoubtedly be a hit with residents of Ward 3 and it is a great addition to the city’s list of equestrian-friendly parks.”

The land currently is a dirt lot along the wash with no trees, and will be fenced off by the contractor during construction. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Some work may happen on weekends when needed.

The park was designed by Stanley Consultants after neighborhood meetings with residents. Wadley Construction Inc. is the contractor.