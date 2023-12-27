LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The headlong rush to green energy is well underway as solar farms, wind turbines and geothermal projects add electricity to the grid. But as the effort ramps up on America’s public lands, the government needs data.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced last week it will spend $4.9 million to study the effects of renewable energy projects on wildlife populations and rare plant species.

The information collected could help the BLM decide the best places for projects as they come up for environmental review, and could help to fast-track some permits by doing wildlife studies ahead of time.

To Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity, it’s about time.

“This announcement is a step in the right direction, because we need strong data on biodiversity and endangered species to make planning decisions about public lands. But collecting data is only the first step,” Donnelly said on Monday.

“We need strong new planning tools to give federal officials the authority to prioritize certain low conflict projects while denying projects that harm endangered species. We won’t have the renewable energy future we need until we have a plan to get there,” Donnelly said.

Nevada public lands

Nevada is likely to be in the spotlight, with eight of the 10 largest solar projects in the U.S. proposed in the Silver State. Those projects will eventually produce more than a quarter of the 25 gigawatts of electricity the Biden administration intends to permit on public lands by the end of 2025.

Questions about desert tortoises and thermal effects of solar facilities are among the points for study listed by the BLM in a Dec. 20 news release:

Regional inventories of eagles and other migratory bird species

Desert tortoise habitat use and connectivity at landscape levels

Special status species distribution in areas of high geothermal resource development potential

Predictive modeling for big game seasonal habitat use and movement corridors

Research on thermal effects of solar facilities to plant life and wildlife habitat

Regional surveys in California and New Mexico to gain rare plant species data

Regional inventories for pygmy rabbit habitat

Desert tortoise. (KLAS)

The BLM news release laid out the plan “to gather data on special status species and wildlife that will lead to more efficient and timely reviews of renewable energy and transmission proposals while improving conservation outcomes.”

The studies will add to work that has already been done, such as studies of wind turbines in habitats for bats, eagles and migratory birds.

Precedent for planning

Donnelly called the announcement interesting, and said his organization has been advocating for large-scale analysis of public lands for a long time. Some sites shouldn’t be considered because of “unacceptable resource conflicts which should preclude development,” he said.

The Center of Biodiversity has been at the forefront of several fights to stop mining and geothermal projects. In one case, BLM reversed its decision to allow exploration for lithium near Ash Meadows in the Amargosa Valley, which is the only habitat for an endangered species of pupfish.

The federally endangered Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish. (Photo courtesy US Fish and Wildlife Service)

Donnelly said there is precedent for large-scale analysis. In California, BLM conducted a planning effort called the Desert Renewable Energy and Conservation Plan (DRECP). It set aside 2.5 million acres of the California desert for conservation while allowing solar development on 500,000 acres.

“In the end it was a good deal for public lands,” he said.

But that model never went beyond California’s borders, and projects are being evaluated one by one with no guiding strategy.

Responsible permitting

This effort could signal a change, or it could just streamline the evaluation of each separate proposal.

“As the country moves to tackle climate change and reduce emissions, the demand for clean, renewable energy has never been greater,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said. “Utilizing investments from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to proactively understand impacts of clean energy development to wildlife species will give the BLM the necessary information to speed responsible renewable energy permitting and yield improved conservation outcomes.”

Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the Bureau of Land Management. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The BLM expects the data to help “proactively reduce risks to wildlife and habitats” by guiding appropriate locations for renewable energy projects before proposals are even submitted.

“Early development of conservation measures helps to avoid and minimize impacts to many species, assists developers with project planning, and streamlines permitting processes,” according to the BLM. “This enables the BLM to facilitate environmentally-sound renewable energy development on public lands.”

The Biden administration has described the Inflation Reduction Act as “the largest climate investment in history.” It has provided the funding for many water conservation projects designed to bolster storage in Lake Mead.

The $1 billion pool is being spent with goals of achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2035. Congress passed the Energy Act of 2020 to permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal projects on public lands by the end of 2025.