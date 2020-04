ANZA, Calif. (KLAS) — A 4.9 earthquake struck just east of San Diego Friday night in Anza, California. There have been a few dozen aftershocks reported within the hours after the quake.

The original quake struck at 6:53 p.m. The picture at the top of this article gives a look at how far away shaking was felt.

For more information on this earthquake, check out the USGS website.