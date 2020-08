LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has to shell out more than $200,000 to resolve claims they defrauded the U.S. government. United States Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich and United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania William M. McSwain jointly announced Wednesday that Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has agreed to pay $206,368.35 to resolve claims arising from its administration of community service grants funded through the Corporation for National and Community Service.

“Each day, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada feeds the hungry, provides shelter for the homeless, and supports families and seniors in need of assistance. The federal government relies on its non-profit partners to help ensure that federal grant funds are being used to assist their communities,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Today’s settlement is a reminder that everyone receiving federal grant funds must adhere to grant compliance requirements and self-report misuse of federal grant funds, as Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada did here.”