LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude is being reported by the United States Geological Survey.

According to its website, the quake struck at 10:21 a.m. about 13 miles south of Wells, Nevada.

Wells, which is in northeast Nevada near the Utah border, was the site of a 6.0 earthquake on Feb. 21, 2008 that caused major damage in the small town.