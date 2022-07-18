LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $4.5 million reconstruction project kicked off on Monday in an effort to improve foot traffic throughout downtown Las Vegas and a pedestrian mall area.

Pedestrian Mall reconstruction map (City of Las Vegas)

The focus will be on Third Street between Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street, however, access to businesses and a pedestrian path will be maintained throughout the project.

Construction work hours and completion dates

Work hours on Third Street will be between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with work in the Ogden right of way to be conducted during the evening hours.

Most of the work is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, with the remainder to be finished by April 2023.

The pedestrian mall will be open for use on New Year’s Eve. Some items, including light poles, will be installed in 2023, due to supply chain issues.

New additions, replacements and removal efforts during reconstruction

The scope of the work will include the removal and replacement of concrete surfaces, trees, irrigation, and lighting, as well as relocating and replacing underground utilities.

New pedestrian safety features will also be installed, including bollards, hydraulic bollards, and a crash arm gate in the alley.

The City of Las Vegas and the Regional Transportation Commission is funding the project. Las Vegas Paving has been hired as the contractor for the project.