$4.50 bet turns into whopping $579,896 jackpot for lucky Venetian guest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is what you call “hitting it big.” One lucky Venetian Resort guest took a $4.50 bet and turned it into a whopping $579,896!

The big win was a jackpot on the Willy Wonka™ – Everlasting Gobstopper™ machine.

Congratulations!

