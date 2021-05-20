$4.50 bet turns into whopping $579,896 jackpot for lucky Venetian guest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is what you call “hitting it big.” One lucky Venetian Resort guest took a $4.50 bet and turned it into a whopping $579,896!
The big win was a jackpot on the Willy Wonka™ – Everlasting Gobstopper™ machine.
Congratulations!
by: Carolyn WilliamsPosted: / Updated:
