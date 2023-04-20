LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marijuana enthusiasts around the world mark April 20 or 4/20 as a holiday to celebrate the plant. Although marijuana is not legal federally, it is now legal in nearly half of the U.S., including Nevada, for recreational use.

Since 2017, the cannabis industry in Las Vegas has grown and so has cannabis tourism. There’s a local company that offers behind-the-scene tour packages and for each package sold, 25 trees will be planted to restore damaged ecosystems.

Las Vegas Cannabis Tours is offering the tour package through Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 for $420. It also includes a helicopter ride, a museum visit, a glassblowing experience, and more.

LAS VEGAS – Community-driven tour company Las Vegas Cannabis Tours, best known for their unique, behind-the-scenes canna-industry experiences, is launching a limited-edition “Seeds & Weed” package. Each tour package sold will plant 25 trees through the environmental non-profit, One Tree Planted, which works to restore damaged ecosystems. The specialty tour package will feature an exclusive glassblowing experience, a visit to a top dispensary, lunch, and a helicopter ride over the Las Vegas Strip, available from Thursday, April 20 (cannabis holiday, 420) through Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, priced at $420 per person.