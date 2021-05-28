Magnitude 4.1 earthquake reported near Lake Tahoe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Lake Tahoe area around 8:25 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was about 5 miles southeast of Dollar Point, California which is a few miles north of Tahoe City.

The earthquake was felt during proceedings at the Nevada Legislature:

A speaker at the Assembly Ways and Means committee hearing paused as she spoke on the third floor of the Nevada Legislature, noting that she would keep on going because there was a lot of work to do.

