LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of the fourth crash involving a pedestrian on valley roads Tuesday morning.
A pedestrian was pronounced dead after the crash near East Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street just before 8:30 a.m.
The driver involved was taken into custody, police said.
This is the third pedestrian to die on Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle:
- The first crash happened at around 4 a.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue, after which a pedestrian died.
- The second crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo and Arville, leaving another pedestrian dead.
- The third crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. near J Street and Washington Avenue, sending a pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition.