LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky player from Hawai’i hit a more than $1.3 million jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino Monday.

Michelle M. was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at around 11:30 a.m. when she made a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725.

The Wheel of Fortune jackpot is the third won by a Hawaiian resident at a Boyd Gaming downtown Las Vegas property in 2022, following $1.1 million and $275,000 wins at Fremont Hotel and Casino.