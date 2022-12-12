LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’d like to help some local youth, the Greater Youth Sports Association is aiming to collect 2,000 balls for valley children.

The Holiday Ball Drive started during the pandemic when children were kept at home and looking for ways to get kids outside for some healthy fun.

Now, it’s an annual event.

If you would like to donate a new youth-sized basketball, football, soccer ball, volleyball, or baseball, you can drop it off at Phase 1 Elite Training, 2015 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, 89123 on Saturday, Dec. 17 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can get more information at this link.

Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills spoke with the CEO of Greater Youth Sports Association Devonte Woodson and Sarah Goitz with Vegas Sports Realtors.