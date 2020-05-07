3rd Amazon employee at North Las Vega facility tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another employee at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas was diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the second case at the facility in two days and the third case in 2 weeks.
Timothy Carter, the company spokesperson, confirmed the case to 8 News NOW in the following statement:
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
Carter also sent a guideline of how the company is trying to secure the safety of its employees.
We have aggressively and quickly worked to ensure the safety of our teams, including:
- We made over 150 process updates—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to new efforts like disinfectant spraying.
- We distributed personal protective gear, such as masks for our employees, as I mentioned earlier, and also implemented disinfectant spraying and temperature checks across our operations worldwide.
- Someone diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of paid time off—this is in addition to their other paid and unpaid time off options.
- We’re working on building scalable testing for coronavirus.
- We’ve filled 100,000 new jobs since March, and we are adding 75,000 more to help meet customer demand and assist existing employees in fulfilling orders.
- Amazon employees receive comprehensive health benefits starting on day one of employment.
- We increased pay for hourly employees by $2 per hour in the U.S., C$2 per hour in Canada, and €2 per hour in many EU countries.
- We doubled the regular hourly base pay for every overtime hour worked and are offering extra time off with full pay for those diagnosed with COVID-19.
- We established a $25 million relief fund for partners (e.g. delivery drivers) and seasonal associates facing financial hardship or quarantine.
Carter says Amazon makes sure to keep Amazon employees aware of all confirmed cases at their sites. The first case was announced last month.
The affected individuals, or those placed under quarantine, receive up to two weeks of pay to ensure they focus on recovering, not income loss.