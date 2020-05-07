3rd Amazon employee at North Las Vega facility tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Amazon.com reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, FIle)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another employee at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas was diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the second case at the facility in two days and the third case in 2 weeks.

Timothy Carter, the company spokesperson, confirmed the case to 8 News NOW in the following statement:

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

Carter also sent a guideline of how the company is trying to secure the safety of its employees.

We have aggressively and quickly worked to ensure the safety of our teams, including:

Carter says Amazon makes sure to keep Amazon employees aware of all confirmed cases at their sites. The first case was announced last month.

The affected individuals, or those placed under quarantine, receive up to two weeks of pay to ensure they focus on recovering, not income loss.