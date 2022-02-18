3G on the way out as wireless companies go to new technology

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many wireless companies are eliminating 3G service this year. That means people with older phones will have trouble calling 911 or other emergency services.

As many mobile companies pull the plug on their 3G networks to make room for faster network services and capabilities, businesses owners like Laurie Mann of Mannimark are quickly making the switch.

“For me, I am on 4G,” Mann said. “But again, my business is all about connecting with other people. So it’s really the customers and individuals that I connect with, making sure they have access.”

Michael Johnston, the chief security advisor for Boss Security Screens, said while many carriers have already notified customers, it’s not that easy for others to catch on.

“Even those notifications can go unrecognized,” Johnston said. “For example, my mother-in-law is 86 years old. She has early dementia and she received a notice but doesn’t understand what 3G really means.”

Phasing out 3G doesn’t just impact your phones, Johnston said. It also affects your tablets, medical devices, home security systems and even your vehicle SOS systems.

“Check all of your connected devices. Make sure you’re not operating on 3G when the sunset for your carrier comes online,” Johnston said. “And then also check in on your loved ones. Get with them, look at their systems, look at their homes, at their medical alert devices.”

Johnston also said it’s best to reach out to your internet provider to ensure coverage.

“I would just urge those that have more time, I know AT&T is set to shut down on Feb. 22, unless the FCC does intervene,” he said. “But those that still have time, like Sprint and T-Mobile and other carriers, make sure you are proactive and go out and get your devices updated.”