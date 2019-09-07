39 cases of West Nile Virus reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reported at least 39 cases of West Nile Virus have been recorded in Clark County in 2019. This is up three more cases from last week’s total of 36.

Of the cases reported, 8 were classified non-neuroinvasive, and 31 were classified neuroinvasive (i.e. meningitis, encephalitis).

West Nile is spread by mosquitoes that have become infected after feeding on infected birds. The bites can infect humans and some mammals. However, it is not transmitted from person-to-person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says WNV is most commonly spread from summer through fall. About 1 in 5 people infected develop a fever and other symptoms, while another 1 out of 150 infected develop serious or even fatal illnesses.

There are several ways to reduce your risk of becoming infected, including using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants. Eliminating standing water near your home may also reduce your risk.