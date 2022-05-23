LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested 39 people and issued 13 misdemeanor citations this weekend during the Electric Daisy Carnival.

The music festival attracted 166,000 people per night to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to information provided by EDC organizers.

A breakdown of charges in the arrests was not yet available.

In October, 34 arrests were reported, including six DUIs. The festival — the largest electronic dance music festival in North America — shifted to late October last year after being postponed in May.

Traffic was noticeably heavier in the northern valley Monday morning, but it was unclear if that was related to EDC. Traffic was congested on Interstate 15 as the festival closed, and that traffic seemed to spread out to main streets in the north valley.