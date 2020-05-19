38,000 gig workers file for unemployment over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since the pandemic started, gig workers, also known as 1099 employees or independent contractors, are able to file for unemployment. According to DETR, 38,000 people filed over the weekend, but some say they have questions about their claims.

Some of those gig workers include rideshare drivers, delivery jobs, real estate agents, and fitness trainers, just to name a few. They filed on a new portal that launched over the weekend.

“For me it was easier because my tax return was done,” said Megan Hart Belk, the owner of Music by Belk.

Belk says it was easier than she thought to file, but she hopes it was done correctly.

“When you fill out the application, and you have gone through the whole ‘it doesn’t even give you a,’ ‘you have completed everything,’ it doesn’t really tell you that.”

Belk thinks she will receiver he money by the 24th.

“I can see they have all my information and determined a weekly benefit from the state for me, I am assuming that means I am through,” she said.

8 News Now spoke to an uber driver who says he has questions about his claim after a wrong date was shown. He says he can’t get through on the phone.

“The experience on the phone has not been good; you sit and wait and wait, and after 30 minutes, it will hang up on you; ‘sorry we are really busy call again in a few minutes,'” William Turnley said.

According to Turnley, the filing was easier than he thought it would be, but if the date isn’t fixed he worries he won’t get enough money.

He says he doesn’t have a choice but to keep calling.

“I am so far behind on my bills you would not believe it,” Turnley said.

According to the DETR website, payments for gig workers are supposed to be happening at the end of the month.