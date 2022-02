LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) conducted a “DUI Blitz” over Valentine’s Day weekend.

According to a post by LVMPD Traffic, officers made 210 stops, issued 83 citations, and arrested 38 impaired drivers.

“Thank you to all of the LVMPD officers, NHP troopers, LV City Marshals, dispatchers, and phlebotomists who participated in the DUI Blitz,” the Facebook post read.