LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Selling a combination of methamphetamine and guns could add up to years in prison for a 37-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Charles “Cheeze” Sanders pleaded guilty last week to a conspiracy to sell drugs and guns, including a shotgun and three machine guns. In all, Sanders sold at least 500 grams of meth — but less than 1.5 kilograms — and a total of 25 weapons, according to federal authorities.

The crimes occurred between July 20 and Sept. 13 of 2022. After his guilty plea on Thursday, May 4, Sanders faces five to 40 years in prison for conpiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and up to 15 years in prison for trafficking firearms. He also faces a term of supervised release and a fine, according to a Tuesday news release. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon set sentencing for Aug. 16.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Homeland Security Investigations.