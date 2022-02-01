36 CCSD schools recognized by Magnet Schools of America

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 36 out of 40 schools across the Clark County School District have been recognized as outstanding magnet schools.

38 programs in total have been spotlighted for their excellence during the 2021-22 school year.

14 CCSD magnet schools were also awarded Schools of Excellence designation and 22 schools were awarded Schools of Distinction designated.

Two programs at Valley High School and Ranch High school each earned Magnet Schools Of America School of distinction awards.

“This recognition by Magnet Schools of America is a result of the ongoing commitment and hard work of our educators, staff, students, and families and we look forward to continuing to set the standard for Nevada schools,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F Jara said.

The School of Excellence Award is the top merit award category given to a select group of Magnet Schools across the U.S. that have demonstrated the highest level of excellence in all facets of the merit award application.

Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top elementary, secondary, or new and emerging Magnet School. One of the Schools of Excellence will also be selected to win $5,000.

The following CCSD programs earned the 2021-22 MSA Magnet School of Excellence Award.

Basic Academy of International Studies

Brown Academy of International Studies/ International Baccalaureate (IB) Program

Clarence A. Piggott Academy of International Studies

Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts

Helen Anderson Toland International Academy

Kenny C. Guinn STEM Academy

Lied STEM Academy

Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy

Roy W. Martin Middle School

Southeast Career and Technical Academy

Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

Walter Johnson Junior High School Academy of International Studies

West Career and Technical Academy

The following CCSD programs earned the 2021-22 Magnet School of Distinction Award, which is the second-highest level of awards given to Magnet Schools that have met all the basic requirements outlined in MSA’s merit awards scoring rubric:

Advanced Technologies Academy

Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts

Desert Pines High School/ Desert Pines Magnet Academy

East Career and Technical Academy

Ed W. Clark High School

Eldorado High School

Hyde Park Middle School and the Academy of Science and Mathematics

Jo Mackey iLead Academy for the Digital Sciences

K.O. Knudson Academy of the Arts

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Lomie G. Heard Technology Academy

Mabel Hoggard Math and Science Magnet School: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math

McCaw STEAM Academy

Mike O’Callaghan Middle School i3 Learn Academy

Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Rancho High School Academy of Aviation Science & Technology

Rancho High School Academy of Pre-Medicine

Roger D. Gehring Academy of Science and Technology/STEM

Southwest Career and Technical Academy

The STEAM Academy @ Cashman Middle School

The STEM and Medical Academy at Jim Bridger Middle School

Valley High School International Baccalaureate Program

Valley High School Academy of Hospitality and Tourism

Walter Bracken STEAM Academy

There are 40 magnet schools across the school district. The specialized programs range from kindergarten to high school and focus on areas such as the arts, world studies, and STEM.