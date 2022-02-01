36 CCSD schools recognized by Magnet Schools of America

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 36 out of 40 schools across the Clark County School District have been recognized as outstanding magnet schools.
38 programs in total have been spotlighted for their excellence during the 2021-22 school year.
14 CCSD magnet schools were also awarded Schools of Excellence designation and 22 schools were awarded Schools of Distinction designated.
Two programs at Valley High School and Ranch High school each earned Magnet Schools Of America School of distinction awards.
“This recognition by Magnet Schools of America is a result of the ongoing commitment and hard work of our educators, staff, students, and families and we look forward to continuing to set the standard for Nevada schools,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F Jara said.
The School of Excellence Award is the top merit award category given to a select group of Magnet Schools across the U.S. that have demonstrated the highest level of excellence in all facets of the merit award application.
Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top elementary, secondary, or new and emerging Magnet School. One of the Schools of Excellence will also be selected to win $5,000.
The following CCSD programs earned the 2021-22 MSA Magnet School of Excellence Award.
- Basic Academy of International Studies
- Brown Academy of International Studies/ International Baccalaureate (IB) Program
- Clarence A. Piggott Academy of International Studies
- Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts
- Helen Anderson Toland International Academy
- Kenny C. Guinn STEM Academy
- Lied STEM Academy
- Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy
- Roy W. Martin Middle School
- Southeast Career and Technical Academy
- Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts
- Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
- Walter Johnson Junior High School Academy of International Studies
- West Career and Technical Academy
The following CCSD programs earned the 2021-22 Magnet School of Distinction Award, which is the second-highest level of awards given to Magnet Schools that have met all the basic requirements outlined in MSA’s merit awards scoring rubric:
- Advanced Technologies Academy
- Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts
- Desert Pines High School/ Desert Pines Magnet Academy
- East Career and Technical Academy
- Ed W. Clark High School
- Eldorado High School
- Hyde Park Middle School and the Academy of Science and Mathematics
- Jo Mackey iLead Academy for the Digital Sciences
- K.O. Knudson Academy of the Arts
- Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
- Lomie G. Heard Technology Academy
- Mabel Hoggard Math and Science Magnet School: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
- McCaw STEAM Academy
- Mike O’Callaghan Middle School i3 Learn Academy
- Northwest Career and Technical Academy
- Rancho High School Academy of Aviation Science & Technology
- Rancho High School Academy of Pre-Medicine
- Roger D. Gehring Academy of Science and Technology/STEM
- Southwest Career and Technical Academy
- The STEAM Academy @ Cashman Middle School
- The STEM and Medical Academy at Jim Bridger Middle School
- Valley High School International Baccalaureate Program
- Valley High School Academy of Hospitality and Tourism
- Walter Bracken STEAM Academy
There are 40 magnet schools across the school district. The specialized programs range from kindergarten to high school and focus on areas such as the arts, world studies, and STEM.