35-year-old man dies in Metro police custody; cause of death being investigated

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who police say fought with people after crashing a vehicle at a gas station and became unconscious before he was booked into jail on a driving under the influence charge.

The Clark County coroner said Monday the cause of Rashad Straughter’s death was not immediately determined and his hometown wasn’t known.

A Las Vegas police spokesman says there’s no departmental briefing planned about Straughter’s death.

The department says he was taken into custody “without incident” after 8 a.m. Sunday but became “unresponsive” before arrival at Las Vegas City Jail.