35-year-old man dies in Metro police custody; cause of death being investigated

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who police say fought with people after crashing a vehicle at a gas station and became unconscious before he was booked into jail on a driving under the influence charge.

The Clark County coroner said Monday the cause of Rashad Straughter’s death was not immediately determined and his hometown wasn’t known.

A Las Vegas police spokesman says there’s no departmental briefing planned about Straughter’s death.

The department says he was taken into custody “without incident” after 8 a.m. Sunday but became “unresponsive” before arrival at Las Vegas City Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories