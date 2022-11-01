LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details of the $35 million “NLV Village” project will be unveiled Thursday as the City of North Las Vegas embarks on a massive redevelopment effort.

The 19-acre development at Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North is expected to transform the area, creating a “vibrant, livable downtown district where residents can more easily and comfortably live, work and play,” according to a news release.

The site includes portions of the Lake Mead “island” — where Lake Mead Boulevard splits into two one-way roadways just east of Interstate 15. A parcel map of the development shows the extent of the redevelopment in partnership with Agora Realty & Management.

A map showing the parcels within a 19-acre redevelopment project in North Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North. (City of North Las Vegas)

It’s the largest-ever project by the City of North Las Vegas Redevelopment Agency, according to the news release.

At a media event planned Thursday morning, demolition is scheduled to begin on the Rec World building, which was acquired as part of the project. Rec World reopened in October at a new leased location at 1969 N. Decatur Blvd., and they are looking for a permanent location. Mark Newman, a member of the family that owns Rec World, said the business occupied the North Las Vegas space for nearly 50 years. He recalled that he lived in an apartment at the back of the building when he was a year old.

The new project, first announced in June, was initially called the “NLV Gateway” but has been rebranded “NLV Village.” Plans for the site include restaurants, medical offices, multi-family housing and public spaces. The city anticipates the project will create 900 jobs.

A rendering of a “NLV Village,” a $35 million redevelopment project that is beginning in North Las Vegas. (City of North Las Vegas)

The project also includes micro-business units for start-ups and entrepreneurs. “There will also be curated public spaces which will include children’s play areas, space for local artists to display their work and a large event screen to share local experiences like watching sporting events or movie night with the family,” according to the news release.

The project follows the city’s work with Agora on a small retail center at Carey Avenue and Revere Street. Shops in that center are expected to open in the next few weeks.