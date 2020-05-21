34-year-old Las Vegas man arrested for sex crimes against children; police seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Las Vegas man was arrested last week on charges of sex crimes against children. Metro police said 34-year-old Denzel Loyd committed multiple child sex crimes, including Sex Trafficking of a Child, Attempt Kidnapping of a Child, and Luring a Child to Engage in Sex Acts, against children.

Detectives believe that Loyd may have been inappropriately communicating with other juveniles using social media. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Loyd or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Vice Section at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.