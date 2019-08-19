Elvis and 334 others find a home in #ClearTheShelters event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you lonesome tonight? A cuddly cat might just be the answer, especially if he’s named Elvis and he’s looking to break out of the heartbreak hotel after 37 days on the inside.

A woman who asked the Animal Foundation for the cat who had been there the longest left #ClearTheShelters on Saturday with a new friend this weekend. The story of Elvis was among the heart-warming tales from a weekend when 335 animals found new homes in the Las Vegas valley.

Kelly Leahy, spokeswoman for the Animal Foundation, said #ClearTheShelters found homes for 140 cats, 170 dogs and 25 other animals.

This year was our most successful #cleartheshelters! 335 animals found loving, furever homes. Thank you to @telemundolv @PetSmartChariTs @petcofoundation @HillsPet for making this event possible.



If you adopted from us, share your story on our website! https://t.co/q0uIbd7GU1 pic.twitter.com/zKVnvDU3Tq — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) August 19, 2019

Two of the shelter’s longest-term canine residents — Demi and Nina — were adopted, Leahy said. And two other dogs who have been passed over before — 10-year-old Choco, and Austin, who has a skin condition — are off to make their marks in new digs.

Shelters all over the country took part in the Saturday event, and adoptions continued through the weekend as shelters that are normally closed opened their gates to help place animals in “furever” homes.

The Animal Foundation, founded in 1978, is the highest volume single-site animal shelter in America, according to their website.

The foundation says it saved over 20,000 lost, homeless, and often mistreated animals.