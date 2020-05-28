33 new COVID-19 cases pop up at rehab hospital in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The April 15 report from Horizon Health and Rehabilitation was a shock to Las Vegas. COVID-19 was here, and it was spreading.

That report, about six weeks into the Las Vegas shutdown, gave a glimpse into the world of assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. An employee spoke to a reporter, but only without going on camera.

Fast forward six weeks beyond that, and the world has completely changed for employees and residents of these state-regulated facilities.

The 38 cases at Horizon Health was shocking at the time, and there are now 75 positive tests and seven deaths. Today, the skilled nursing home with the valley’s biggest problem has reported 145 total cases and 26 deaths. Those numbers come from The Heights of Summerlin, a home on the west edge of the valley, near the intersection of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard.

And the spread of the virus continues. We are only learning about the extent of that spread as testing expands in the Las Vegas valley.

In a report Thursday morning, a new “hot spot” for coronavirus has popped up, reporting nearly as many cases in one day as Horizon Health did at the outset of reporting by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which regulates these places.

Torrey Pines Rehabilitation Hospital is the latest concerning blip on DHHS’s radar, reporting 17 new positive tests from residents and 16 positives from staff members Thursday. There are now 81 COVID-19 positive tests from the hospital.

Phone calls to the phone number on the hospital’s website will not go through. The hospital is near the intersection of Torrey Pines Boulevard and Oakey Boulevard, just south of the College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston campus.

It’s not a nursing home. The hospital serves short-term patients recovering from surgeries and other life-changing situations that require physical, occupational or speech therapy.

And it’s not unique, although today’s surge in positive tests was much higher than usual day-to-day updates.

As DHHS continues reporting, these hospitals and homes frequently report surges in positive tests.

