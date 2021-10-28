33 arrests made during sex offender verification operation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police report 33 sex offenders were arrested before Halloween Weekend for a variety of charges, including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, fugitive from another state, arrest warrants, and other sex crime-related offenses.

The verification operation is conducted periodically to make sure sex offenders have registered the correct address where they are living.

Sex offenders who are required to register must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them. The most serious offenders are Tier 3 and they must check in quarterly. Tier 2 must check in bi-annually and Tier 1 must check in annually. The rules regarding sex offender registration can be found here.

In this operation, which took place on Oct. 25 thru Oct. 28, nearly 1,050 sex offenders were contacted throughout the Las Vegas valley. The operation was conducted by the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Team, Clark County School District Police, Las Vegas City Marshal’s, and Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division.

There is a website with a database that lists the locations of sex offenders registered in Clark County.

Back in June, 15 sex offenders were arrested.