$33.5M in CARES Act assistance will help Nevada combat homelessness caused by COVID-19

People prepare to sleep in areas marked by painted boxes on the ground of a parking lot at a makeshift camp for the homeless in Las Vegas. Officials opened part of the lot as a makeshift homeless shelter after a local shelter closed when a man staying there tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About $33.5 million in federal assistance for Nevada will go to help people who lost their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic or were already homeless. The grants will also consider assistance for reduction in wages and illnesses.

The emergency grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support (CARES) Act. U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford announced the grants on Tuesday.

The money can be used to make more emergency shelters available, operate emergency shelters, provide hotel/motel vouchers for homeless families and individuals, and moves to prevent homelessness by rapidly finding housing for people. Other services can also include childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.

“Nevada has been the hardest-hit economically in this pandemic, and we must continue to care for those still needing additional support, even as our state reopens,” Horsford said. “I voted to approve this funding to ensure that we are able to take care of every Nevadan, from providing a place to rest their heads safely, to ensuring they have enough to eat, to providing services that can assist in finding long-term housing solutions.”

The grants are earmarked for distribution:

Las Vegas: $8,357,531

North Las Vegas: $3,071,445

Reno: $3,579,927

Clark County: $12,264,384

Nevada Nonentitlement: $6,179,560

In addition, the HEROES Act has passed the House and is now awaiting consideration in the Senate. That measure, which Horsford supported, and would provide an additional $11.5 billion in Emergency Solutions Grants.