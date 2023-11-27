LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said a man has died several days after being hit by a car near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a release, on Nov. 22, at around 6:50 p.m., a 32-year-old man was crossing Harmon Avenue near Koval Lane outside of a marked crosswalk. A Ford Mustang was traveling east on Harmon Avenue and hit the pedestrian when he walked into its path.

The crash shut down the intersection for hours. According to the release, the driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Medical personnel took the pedestrian to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, Nov. 26, he succumbed to his injuries, and hospital staff pronounced him dead, the release stated.

His death marks the 140th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

The victim will be later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.