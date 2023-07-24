LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans for a 32-story high-rise in downtown Las Vegas include a mixed-use development on six acres in Symphony Park.

Red Ridge Development announced plans for Origin at Symphony Park, a condominium tower in the area behind the Plaza Hotel that is slowly but surely morphing into a unique blend of cultural attractions, residential and shopping. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

A rendering of Origin at Symphony Park.

The development “features a mix of residential, urban market, retail, dining, and office space, all meticulously designed to create a vibrant community hub,” according to the Monday announcement.

Cello Tower is expected to bring 240 luxury condos with “elegant interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas, and scenic mountains.”

A rendering of Cello Tower, the centerpiece of the planned Origin at Symphony Park project.

“Origin at Symphony Park is the development that Las Vegas has been eagerly anticipating,” said Patrick Brennan, the visionary behind Origin and a Las Vegas native. “Origin is the embodiment of the city’s distinctive character, and it will bring to life an exceptional experience that showcases the best of our city while pushing boundaries and setting new standards for pedestrian-friendly urban living.”

A rendering of retail and office space planned at Origin at Symphony Park.

Brennan acknowledged the city’s long-term vision.

“Origin honors the city’s heritage and celebrates its historical significance, recognizing that this is where Las Vegas first came to life over a century ago,” Brennan said. “Origin represents a rebirth and renaissance for the area, a new beginning that revitalizes and reimagines the heart of the city.”

In May, another Symphony Park project broke ground on a 22-story residential tower and a 270-unit residential tower and a five-story apartment building.