‘310 Nutrition’ opens in SW valley as leaders focus on supporting local businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we enter the new year, local leaders are focusing on supporting local businesses through the pandemic and bringing new ones to town.

Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents District A in the southwest valley, said there is quite a bit of confidence in the community when it comes to developing new businesses and growing the economy.

With the cut of a ribbon, “310 Nutrition” officially opened its first brick and mortar store, located at Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road in the southwest valley.

“This is all about building community,” said Commissioner Naft. “We want people to have what they need, right, as close as possible and this is going to be a big part of that.”

Commissioner Naft joined the founder of 310 Nutrition — Tim Sharif — to welcome the new business, which offers smoothies, supplements and wellness support.

It was originally based in Los Angeles and grew its clientele on social media. When it came time to pick a retail location, Sharif says Las Vegas was his top choice.

“When the time was right, and the business was going I came back to the best place to be an entrepreneur,” Sharif said. “This is a place that really supports community and business for me.”

Over the past few years, the southwest valley has seen many new business and housing developments. Commissioner Naft says part of his district, near 215 and Rainbow, is becoming the new center of the valley.

Despite economic hardship over the past year, Naft says having businesses, like 310 Nutrition, open their doors is a good sign for our recovery.

“There’s still a lot of optimism here in the community, and for our economy there’s still going to be a lot of growth,” Commissioner Naft said. “Everybody’s adapting to the new world and the new way we do business, but there’s going to be a lot of success in that as well.”

Commissioner Naft says his focus for 2021 is to support local businesses to ensure they can keep their doors open and prosper in the new year.

For those that want to open a business, or do have one but need some help, Commissioner Naft is encouraging them to reach out to the county or his office for support.