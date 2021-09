LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 31-year-old North Las Vegas man is being held without bail after his arrest Monday in a homicide investigation.

Andre Robinson is accused of killing his 64-year-old mother. The mother’s name has not been released.

Andre Robinson. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Monday near Camino Eldorado Parkway and Giant Oak Stree, near Seastrand Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.