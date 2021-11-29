31-year-old missing woman last heard from on Nov. 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 31-year-old woman from Las Vegas.

Tina Kenny was last heard from on November 24, after she posted on Facebook that her car had broken down and that she was stranded.

According to the release, she may have been living in a black or possibly silver/dark gray 2002 Ford Expedition over the course of the last few weeks.

Tina is described as 5’3″ tall and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Her family believes she may be in extreme danger.

If you have any information that could help police cal: 702-828-3111.