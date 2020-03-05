31 songs to wash your hands to, preventing spread of coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

Hands under black UV light to detect glow in the dark germs as a visual tool for teaching proper handwashing, aseptic techniques, and general infection control

Our partner station came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.