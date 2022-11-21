LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several early education centers across Nevada are set to receive over $5 million in scholarships to help families in need.

United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra have selected 32 centers to receive $5,828,130 to assist in the enrollment process by allowing selected children to attend preschool for free.

Early education graduate file photo (Credit: United Way)

“We have seen the positive impact that this program has made on the lives of thousands of working families and teachers who are equipped with the necessary resources to support their students,” Julian High President and CEO of UWSN said. “We are humbled by the trust the State of Nevada’s Department of Education places in our organization because of this program.”

Scholarships have been issued through participating centers to families in need with four-year-old children. All centers participate in the Quality Rating Improvement Systems (QRIS) created by the Nevada Department of Education.

Families in Southern Nevada can learn more HERE along with a full list of schools.

Families in Northern Nevada can learn more HERE along with a full list of schools.

The following early education centers have been selected to receive funding for preschool and Pre-K enrollment in Nevada:

Clark County

Acelero Henderson Learning Center

180 N. Westminster Way

Henderson, NV 89015

702-566-1048

Acelero Strong Start @ Lorenzi

700 Twin Lakes

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-538-8700

Acelero MLK Development Center

1555 W. Carey Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

702-642-0451

Acelero Reach Out Center

1522 Pinto Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-382-7337

Acelero Strong Start – Wardell

2950 E. Bonanza Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-438-0044

Angels Christian Academy

2720 Crystal Water Way

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-270-2141

Bring’em Young Academy

3980 W. Ann Road #110

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

702-395-0883

Children’s Learn and Play

1934 S. Walnut Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-722-1111

Christ Kids Child Center

111 N. Torrey Pines Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-878-1176

CSN / ECE Lab

3200 E. Cheyenne Ave

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

702-892-2350

Discovery Gardens Child Care

555 Page St.

Las Vegas, NV 89110

725-400-8813

Henderson Christian Academy

2750 Robindale Rd.

Henderson, NV 89074

702-270-2595

Kids First Neighborhood Childcare

5245 E. Bonanza Road

Las Vegas, NV 89110

702-531-1977

Little Steps Early Learning Academy

4220 W. Craig Rd. #110

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

702-827-0432

New Horizons Preschool

6701 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-876-1181

Sunrise Children’s Foundation – West

614 Jefferson Street

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-631-7130 x222

University United Methodist CDC

4412 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-733-7157

YMCA – Durango Hills

3521 N. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89129

702-240-9622

YMCA – Heinrich

4141 Meadows Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-877-9622