LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several early education centers across Nevada are set to receive over $5 million in scholarships to help families in need.
United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra have selected 32 centers to receive $5,828,130 to assist in the enrollment process by allowing selected children to attend preschool for free.
“We have seen the positive impact that this program has made on the lives of thousands of working families and teachers who are equipped with the necessary resources to support their students,” Julian High President and CEO of UWSN said. “We are humbled by the trust the State of Nevada’s Department of Education places in our organization because of this program.”
Scholarships have been issued through participating centers to families in need with four-year-old children. All centers participate in the Quality Rating Improvement Systems (QRIS) created by the Nevada Department of Education.
Families in Southern Nevada can learn more HERE along with a full list of schools.
Families in Northern Nevada can learn more HERE along with a full list of schools.
The following early education centers have been selected to receive funding for preschool and Pre-K enrollment in Nevada:
Clark County
Acelero Henderson Learning Center
180 N. Westminster Way
Henderson, NV 89015
702-566-1048
Acelero Strong Start @ Lorenzi
700 Twin Lakes
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-538-8700
Acelero MLK Development Center
1555 W. Carey Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-642-0451
Acelero Reach Out Center
1522 Pinto Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-382-7337
Acelero Strong Start – Wardell
2950 E. Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-438-0044
Angels Christian Academy
2720 Crystal Water Way
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-270-2141
Bring’em Young Academy
3980 W. Ann Road #110
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
702-395-0883
Children’s Learn and Play
1934 S. Walnut Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-722-1111
Christ Kids Child Center
111 N. Torrey Pines Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-878-1176
CSN / ECE Lab
3200 E. Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-892-2350
Discovery Gardens Child Care
555 Page St.
Las Vegas, NV 89110
725-400-8813
Henderson Christian Academy
2750 Robindale Rd.
Henderson, NV 89074
702-270-2595
Kids First Neighborhood Childcare
5245 E. Bonanza Road
Las Vegas, NV 89110
702-531-1977
Little Steps Early Learning Academy
4220 W. Craig Rd. #110
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-827-0432
New Horizons Preschool
6701 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-876-1181
Sunrise Children’s Foundation – West
614 Jefferson Street
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-631-7130 x222
University United Methodist CDC
4412 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-733-7157
YMCA – Durango Hills
3521 N. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-240-9622
YMCA – Heinrich
4141 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-877-9622