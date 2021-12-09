$30M grant program to fund non-profits to provide community services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new $30 million grant program from the state will allow existing non-profits to provide community services using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The “Community Recovery Grant” was announced Thursday by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office in Carson City.

“Through the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, we heard loud and clear from Nevadans that there’s an urgent need for relief in our communities right now,” Sisolak said. “This grant will allow us to use the existing expertise and networks of some of the incredible non-profits in the State to meet the needs of Nevadans.”

Applications will be open until Jan. 3. Grant amounts will vary based on application and need.

Non-profits that previously submitted ideas for funding through the listening tour will be asked to fill out a formal application.

Applications that help Nevada’s most vulnerable communities in the COVID-19 pandemic will be prioritized.

“This program will quickly get funding into the hands of non-profits who serve critical roles on the ground in Nevada’s communities, delivering services that our residents rely on,” said “This non-profit grant program is one more way that we are working with the Governor’s office, our federal delegation, and stakeholders to use federal funding to fuel our recovery,” said Senator Chris Brooks, chair of the Interim Finance Committee.

“No one understands the needs of our communities better than the non-profit organizations who have been helping our neighbors through the impacts of the pandemic and I’m thrilled this program is up and running,” said Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, vice chair of the Interim Finance Committee.