LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $30,000 in scholarship funds are up for grabs for students with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or Temporary Protective Status recipients (TPS).

Nevada State College and TheDream.US have partnered up for the largest national scholarship program which benefits dreamers, undocumented, DACA and TPS students.

Funding offered through the program can help students when it comes to books and supply costs.

“Nevada State College also has a variety of scholarships including admission scholarships and merit-based scholarships regardless of immigration status which is the same case for other colleges around the state,” Mariana Sarmiento Hernandez manager of undocumented programs at Nevada State College said.

To be eligible applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and currently be enrolled as a student.

