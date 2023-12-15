LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stolen goods recovered from an illegal fence operation in Las Vegas totaled over $300,000 in value, police said Friday.

According to a post on X from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the department’s Organized Retail Theft Section shut down an illegal fence operation in Las Vegas.

According to the Office of Justice Programs, a “fence” is an operation that buys and sells stolen goods.

“All fences, as both buyers and sellers of stolen merchandise, must face two distinct markets: the theft offenders that supply them with goods, and the public purchasers that buy their wares,” said an excerpt from a Security Journal article highlighted on the Office of Justice Programs website.

Law enforcement officials recovered more than $300,000 worth of stolen goods and products, LVMPD’s post said.