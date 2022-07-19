LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 100,000 residents of the east valley will benefit from a new project that will boost air quality monitoring.

A $300,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency will pay for equipment including stationary and mobile outdoor air quality sensors, as well as indoor sensors, according to a news release from the Desert Research Institute (DRI).

The project, called “Buen Aire Para Todos” (“Good Air for Everyone”), is a cooperative effort involving ImpactNV with support from DRI, the City of Las Vegas, Make the Road Nevada and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

ImpactNV Director Lauren Boitel is calling it an “environmental justice grant.”

The east valley population is 65% Hispanic and is “disproportionally impacted by poor air quality and extreme heat,” according to the project announcement.

“ImpactNV is excited to lead this collaborative environmental justice grant for three important reasons,” Boitel said. “First, it showcases the strength of our organizations’ history of partnership and driving action for change in areas of need. Second, it provides a tangible example of how diverse sustainability is in its application, impact, and ability to improve the lives of all Nevadans. And finally, it elevates Nevada’s sustainability leadership nationally to be the recipient of such a competitive federal funding opportunity from the EPA.”

“Buen Aire Para Todos” will begin in July and continue until June 2024. Among the immediate goals:

Ten stationary outdoor sensors made by Utah company Purple Air will be placed on public buildings, street lights and other public areas. An additional 10 mobile sensors will go on food carts and food trucks, in partnership with businesses. And 20 indoor sensors will be placed in the residences of voluntary program participants, in association with a program to test the effectiveness of HVAC air filters.

Leo Murieta, state director of Make the Road Nevada, said families in the east valley “have been shouldering the burden of confronting the negative impacts of a warming planet for years.”

Las Vegas Ward 3 City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said, “Air pollution disproportionately affects low-income communities like many of the Ward 3 families that live in my district. Ensuring better air quality is certainly a health issue that will benefit residents, especially children whose lungs are most vulnerable and are more likely to be hospitalized with respiratory issues.”

“The project connects residents to science that directly impacts their lives,” said Associate Research Professor Derek Kauneckis, Ph.D., of DRI. “It develops a neighbor-level air quality monitoring grid where the community has control over the data.”