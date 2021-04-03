300+ Easter baskets given out to kids at drive-thru event Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic did not stop local leaders from making children happy on Easter.

Nevada democratic Congressman Steven Horsford and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy organized a drive-thru Easter basket giveaway Saturday.

The event was held at the Walnut Recreation Center and Pearson Community Center.

City leaders say events like this are a great opportunity to come together and help members of the community.

“We want our families to know that we are in this together and truly if you are a family or your family member or a friend, or community member who needs resources you can reach out to Clark County we have rental assistance, utility assistance, and if you are someone who is on the verge of being without a home, let us know and we can help,” said Commissioner McCurdy.

City leaders were able to distribute over 300 baskets for children in the community.