LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two people were arrested and nearly 300 dogs were seized in Nye County, according to Nye County detectives.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges. Additional charges will be added as the investigation continues, the Nye County Sherriff’s office said.

Nye County detectives said nearly 300 dogs were seized from a property in Amargosa Valley.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is still currently investigating this case.