LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The next phase in caring for hundreds of dogs connected to an animal cruelty case in Amargosa Valley has begun.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it has all the animals housed at the animal shelter in Pahrump.

Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County. (KLAS)

Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins



Detectives located dogs on the Amargosa Valley property, court documents said. In addition, sheriff’s deputies found dozens of frozen puppies at the unregistered facility. (KLAS)

Captain Boruchowitz made the announcement on the agency’s Youtube page on Wednesday.

The animals are being housed in temporary tents at the shelter.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organization (ASPCA) is also assisting the sheriff’s office in caring for the animals.

Several kennels have been donated to help out, with many more expected to arrive in the next few days.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges after the discovery of 300 dogs on an Amargosa Valley property.

Then days later the couple was also accused of being tied to the discovery of 25 additional animals found at their property in Pahrump, Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, Aug. 29, 8 News Now reported that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office discovered dozens of frozen puppies at unregistered facilities, according to an investigator outside court.

Some of the 300 dogs seized in the investigation were euthanized on site due to their condition while others were found dead, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team.

The majority of the dogs discovered are Caucasian Shepherds, a large breed sold for security and protection. Investigators said they came out to the property on Monday for a report of an injured animal.

Higgins is believed to be the dogs’ caretaker, and Platunov, is believed to be the person who ran the business, on felony animal abuse and neglect charges in relation to the injured-animal call, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

How to help animal assistance effort

The sheriff’s office set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help in the animals’ care. The fundraiser has a $75,000 goal. As of Wednesday evening, the total number of funds raised stood at over $24,000.

Shelters interested in helping care for the dogs can email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Captain Boruchowitz thanked the public for the outpouring and overwhelming amount of support as he concluded the update Wednesday night.