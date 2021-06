The Petrilla Fire is burning south of Reno. (Courtesy: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

A wildfire south of Reno has closed the main highway between Reno and Carson City and prompted some evacuations.

The Petrilla Fire is estimated at 300 acres.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is advising people to avoid Mount Rose Highway, one of the main routes to Lake Tahoe.

Interstate 580 is closed in both directions at this time.

UPDATE: #PetrillaFire multiple resources on scene including air attack. Evacuations in effect for Cheyenne Drive. pic.twitter.com/IEQmPpsvMW — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 16, 2021

People are being sent to Damonte Ranch High School.

Thus far, there have been no reports of injuries.

