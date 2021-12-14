30-year Mirage employee on sale to new owners: ‘We welcome their change’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Strip continues to evolve. MGM Resorts announced it’s selling The Mirage to Hard Rock International for $1.075 billion in cash.

A long-time Mirage employee talked to us about how this purchase could impact jobs.

“Change sometimes is a good thing. You know, we welcome their change,” said Aaron Najera, a gardener with The Mirage Department of Horticulture.

Najera has worked at The Mirage for 30 years, and has gone through ownership changes — including when MGM Resorts acquired the property in 2000.

“We’ll see what happens, but right now no one is really worried because again we’ve been through this. The first couple times we were nervous, but not anymore,” Najera said.

Historically, these changes have not impacted jobs or benefits, Najera said.

“For those that are union, we are at ease for now,” he said. “We do think about our brothers and sisters that are not union, that hopefully there is no changes in their employment.”

In a letter to employees, Mirage president Nik Rytterstrom said there would not be changes to jobs or daily operations from now until the sale closes next year.

“MGM will keep The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock for a few years as they finalize plans to rebrand the property,” a company statement said.

A rendering from Hard Rock shows its plan to build a guitar-shaped hotel, next to the main property.

It is unclear if this will take over any current attractions, including the famous volcano.

Najera says they’re waiting to see what happens.

“Just stay positive. Changes are always good, and so far The Mirage has always made good moves,” Najera said.

As part of the agreement, The Mirage executive team is expected to transition to Hard Rock.

They will hold a meeting with Hard Rock representatives to share more information with employees, and answer questions.