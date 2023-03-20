LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The results are in from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department “DUI blitz” over the holiday weekend.

Officials from the LVMPD Traffic Bureau reported 144 vehicle stops on March 18 during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend. 61 citations were issued, and according to the release, 30 impaired drivers were taken off the road.

This report comes on the heels of a crash that left a 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries after being cut out from his vehicle. The driver of the truck that struck the man’s vehicle, identified as Jose Hilasaca-Vilcasan, 32, of Las Vegas, failed standardized field sobriety tests, investigators said Saturday.