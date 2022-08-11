LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a three-year-old dead in the northeast valley.

It happened on Thursday just after 5 p.m. at 562 Roxella Lane, near Bonanza and Lamb.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated that the driver of a Toyota Highlander was parked along a curb and had just dropped off multiple people at a home. As the driver began to make a U-turn to leave, a three-year-old boy ran toward the car and was hit.

The child fell to the ground and was run over by the car, according to police.

The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor to

the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.