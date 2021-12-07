3-year-old boy dies after mobile home fire in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 3-year-old boy who was hospitalized Monday after a mobile home fire in the east valley has died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the boy’s name, Kaden Meacham. A cause of death has not been determined.

Meacham was injured in a fire in the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue in Desert Inn Mobile Estates. The Clark County Fire Department handled the call.

Two others were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization. Firefighters say two dogs died in the fire.