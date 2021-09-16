3 vehicles involved in fatal crash on E. Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three vehicles were involved in a Thursday Morning crash in Sunrise Manor, according to Metro police.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m at the intersection of E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road, between Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Police say that three vehicles were involved — two sedans and one box truck. One occupant was confirmed dead on the scene. It is unclear at this time which vehicle.

Intersections will be closed for the next couple of hours and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.