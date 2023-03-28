UPDATE: As of 5:45 p.m. a road closure at Cheyenne Avenue near Englestad Street has reopened to traffic following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three vehicles were involved in a crash that included a Clark County School bus in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Englestad Street.

Prior to the crash the driver of a black Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne and was approaching Englestad, police said.

During that time the driver of a purple Kia Optima was pulling out of a private drive, and onto Cheyenne Avenue. The driver of the Honda reportedly hit the driver’s side of the Kia which caused the Kia to be directed and begin rotating eastbound along Cheyenne, police told 8 News Now.

During that time the driver of a CCSD school bus was traveling westbound on Cheyenne Ave and was approaching Englestad Street in the center turn lane.

The driver of the school bus saw the initial crash and was able to come to a stop however the Kia continued rotating in that eastbound direction of travel and hit the front of the bus, police stated.

At the time of the crash, there were no children on the bus and the school bus driver had no injuries.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Honda were transported to UMC trauma with unknown injuries.

Both directions of Cheyenne Ave. in that area were closed to traffic during the investigation on Tuesday afternoon.