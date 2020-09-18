3 Suspects wanted in connection with commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for three men wanted in connection with a robbery near the 3500 block of South Maryland Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the suspects used a gun and demanded money from a worker at the business.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Black male adult

5’10”

190 pounds

approximately 20 – 30 years old

wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black bandana as a mask

Suspect #2

Black male adult

wearing a gray and black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a mask

Suspect #3

Black male adult

wearing a black jacket, black pants, red shoes and a mask

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.