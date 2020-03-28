3 Southern Nevada State Veterans Home residents test positive for COVID-19

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Veterans Services says that three Southern Nevada State Veterans Home residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, NDVS wrote the patients are in isolation and are being cared for by staff members at the Boulder City location. Nineteen residents were tested for the virus on March 25 as they recovered from or were currently exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms.

“As soon as the Nevada Department of Veterans Services learned of the threat COVID-19 passed to our State, immediate and aggressive measures were taken to protect our Veterans, in accordance with state and federal guidelines,” reads the Facebook post in part.

Since February, the department has updated the veterans home’s pandemic plan, including screening all who enter the facility and only allowing health care personnel to enter.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff from the spread of this virus and will remain vigilant in our efforts to do so,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller in a statement. “We are passionate in our commitment to ensure our residents receive exception care; it is our duty to care for and protect Nevada’s heroes.”